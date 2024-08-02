The Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $605.00

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 605 ($7.78) and last traded at GBX 600 ($7.72), with a volume of 239565 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 600 ($7.72).

The Merchants Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.87, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 575.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 551.86. The stock has a market cap of £892.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2,876.19 and a beta of 0.94.

The Merchants Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) per share. This is a boost from The Merchants Trust’s previous dividend of $7.10. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. The Merchants Trust’s payout ratio is currently -13,333.33%.

The Merchants Trust Company Profile

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

