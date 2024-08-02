The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC traded down $5.11 on Thursday, hitting $175.99. 2,165,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $182.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.70.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 53.74%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.09.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.48, for a total value of $224,156.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,233,217.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $98,124.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,900,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.48, for a total value of $224,156.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,233,217.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,903 shares of company stock valued at $1,466,406 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

