The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 3.55 Per Share

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.55 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from Scottish American Investment’s previous dividend of $3.45. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Scottish American Investment Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LON:SAIN opened at GBX 530.13 ($6.82) on Thursday. Scottish American Investment has a twelve month low of GBX 448.50 ($5.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 540 ($6.95). The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13. The company has a market capitalization of £945.32 million, a PE ratio of 900.75 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 513.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 507.27.

About Scottish American Investment

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

