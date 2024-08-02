The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 3.55 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2024

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAINGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.55 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from Scottish American Investment’s previous dividend of $3.45. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Scottish American Investment Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LON:SAIN opened at GBX 530.13 ($6.82) on Thursday. Scottish American Investment has a twelve month low of GBX 448.50 ($5.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 540 ($6.95). The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13. The company has a market capitalization of £945.32 million, a PE ratio of 900.75 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 513.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 507.27.

About Scottish American Investment

(Get Free Report)

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Scottish American Investment (LON:SAIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Scottish American Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scottish American Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.