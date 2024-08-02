The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of The Shyft Group in a report issued on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for The Shyft Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for The Shyft Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The Shyft Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHYF opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $526.55 million, a PE ratio of -1,528.00 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.30 and a 200 day moving average of $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.86. The Shyft Group has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $17.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.49 million. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 1.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,792,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,257,000 after buying an additional 17,113 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 548,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after acquiring an additional 28,664 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 535,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 270,284 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 514,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 69,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 473,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.