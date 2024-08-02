The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Raised to “Buy” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00. DA Davidson also issued estimates for The Shyft Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

SHYF opened at $16.77 on Monday. The Shyft Group has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $17.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.70. The company has a market capitalization of $577.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,677.00 and a beta of 1.66.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is -2,000.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Shyft Group by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 514,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 69,264 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Shyft Group by 36.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 322,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 85,594 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in The Shyft Group by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 535,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after buying an additional 270,284 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the first quarter worth about $4,070,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,739,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,034,000 after purchasing an additional 28,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

