The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 422.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,745 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 22.3% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 91,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,576,000 after acquiring an additional 16,685 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Southern in the first quarter worth $418,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 10.5% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 4.5% during the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,321,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,772,000 after buying an additional 57,381 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director The Ernest J. Moniz 2018 Trust 8,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $535,509.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,831.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director The Ernest J. Moniz 2018 Trust 8,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Southern Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:SO opened at $83.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $91.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a one year low of $61.56 and a one year high of $83.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Southern’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Southern from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SO

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.