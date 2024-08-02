The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Moderate Buy”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

WEGRY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded The Weir Group to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of The Weir Group to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of WEGRY opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average is $12.59. The Weir Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.18.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

