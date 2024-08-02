The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Wendy’s has increased its dividend by an average of 51.1% per year over the last three years. Wendy’s has a dividend payout ratio of 91.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Wendy’s to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.6%.

Wendy’s stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.58. The company had a trading volume of 760,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,527,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04. Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $22.42.

Wendy's ( NASDAQ:WEN ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Wendy's had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 62.68%. The company had revenue of $570.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wendy's will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.76.

In other Wendy’s news, CMO Juan Carlos Loredo sold 44,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $873,717.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,927. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

