The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.475 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Williams Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years. Williams Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 92.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Williams Companies to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.2%.

Williams Companies stock opened at $42.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.81. Williams Companies has a one year low of $32.49 and a one year high of $45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

WMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.77.

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

