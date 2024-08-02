Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Down 12% Over Last Week

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0600 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 12% against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $398.36 million and $4.71 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00038178 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007530 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00013617 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008632 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004049 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,634,348,299 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

