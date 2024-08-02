Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.146 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.
Thomson Reuters Stock Down 1.3 %
NYSE:TRI traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.81. The company had a trading volume of 58,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,589. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $117.46 and a 12-month high of $176.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.72.
Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.
