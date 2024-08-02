Thomson Reuters Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (TSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

TRI traded down C$1.30 on Friday, reaching C$219.18. 22,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of C$163.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$242.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$98.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$229.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$218.40.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.27 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.50 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 20.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 5.0831533 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Ryan Kessler sold 372 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$171.46, for a total value of C$63,783.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$33,606.16. In other news, Director Karen L. Hirsh sold 726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$166.50, for a total transaction of C$120,879.00. Also, Director Ryan Kessler sold 372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$171.46, for a total transaction of C$63,783.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$33,606.16. Insiders have sold a total of 1,243 shares of company stock valued at $208,984 in the last quarter. Insiders own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRI shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$217.00 to C$219.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$183.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TRI

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.