Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) PT Raised to C$231.00

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$219.00 to C$231.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.24% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$185.22.

Thomson Reuters stock traded down C$5.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$215.41. The stock had a trading volume of 206,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,792. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$229.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$218.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$97.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.38. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of C$163.01 and a 12 month high of C$242.92.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.27 by C$0.23. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of C$2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 5.0831533 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ryan Kessler sold 372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$171.46, for a total value of C$63,783.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$33,606.16. In related news, Director Ryan Kessler sold 372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$171.46, for a total transaction of C$63,783.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 196 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$33,606.16. Also, Director Karen L. Hirsh sold 726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$166.50, for a total value of C$120,879.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,243 shares of company stock valued at $208,984. Company insiders own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

