Tidal Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 125.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,311 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,546 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRO. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 226.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.86. 979,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,084,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.47. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $30.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 2.19.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRO. Barclays began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

