Tidal Investments LLC Buys 10,700 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 54.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EW. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.9 %

EW traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,828,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,865,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $96.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.38 and its 200-day moving average is $86.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $466,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,659.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $466,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,659.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 8,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $755,538.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,981,354.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,680,879. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EW. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa America upgraded Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.10.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

