Tidal Investments LLC Buys 2,090 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,569 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 17.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,921,432 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,201,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,898 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $762,077,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $535,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,727 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,644,696 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $407,506,000 after acquiring an additional 325,187 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,564,236 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $359,274,000 after purchasing an additional 65,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on NXPI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $291.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.89.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NASDAQ NXPI traded down $6.87 on Friday, hitting $236.75. 286,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,234,024. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $167.21 and a 52 week high of $296.08. The stock has a market cap of $60.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $270.76 and a 200-day moving average of $250.86.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.49%.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,429.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

