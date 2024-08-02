Tidal Investments LLC Buys 42,418 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,418 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,789,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,294,000 after acquiring an additional 17,908,497 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 134,565,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,773,000 after acquiring an additional 25,238,112 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 76,501,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,087,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815,126 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,319,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 66,665,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KVUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. William Blair assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. HSBC boosted their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kenvue from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.45.

Kenvue Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KVUE traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $18.48. 3,418,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,004,184. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.48. The company has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.40.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is an increase from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is currently 105.13%.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

