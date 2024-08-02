Tidal Investments LLC Buys 445 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,632 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.0% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MLM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $696.00 to $658.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.91.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

NYSE MLM traded down $19.38 on Friday, hitting $565.51. 46,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,269. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $389.90 and a 52 week high of $626.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $555.96 and a 200-day moving average of $566.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.05. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.77%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

