Tidal Investments LLC Buys 7,400 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 116.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000.

Insider Activity

In other Entegris news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $265,806.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,727.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Entegris news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $902,593.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $265,806.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,727.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,870,921. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of ENTG traded down $6.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,437. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.72. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.25. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.13 and a 52-week high of $147.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Entegris had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $812.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.80.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

