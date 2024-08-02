Tidal Investments LLC Buys 8,377 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,377 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $995,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,071,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,583,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,732,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,350,427.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,696,448 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FI traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $162.99. 537,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,504,201. The company has a market cap of $93.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $165.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.95 and a 200 day moving average of $150.51.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FI shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fiserv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.29.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

