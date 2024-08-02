Tidal Investments LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 327.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,854 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in WestRock by 268.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in WestRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in WestRock by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in WestRock by 82.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WestRock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.75.

WestRock Price Performance

NYSE:WRK traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.51. The stock had a trading volume of 11,862,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,995. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.85. WestRock has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $54.83.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

