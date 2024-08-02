Tidal Investments LLC Has $2.32 Million Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 48.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,508 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC owned 0.07% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 177,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 109,265 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,411.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 150,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after buying an additional 140,744 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth $24,660,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 92,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 46,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 207,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 35,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.64.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Down 2.4 %

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.35. 184,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,493. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 15.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.97.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 69.48%. The business had revenue of $94.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 80.58%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.