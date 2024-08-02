Tidal Investments LLC Has $2.42 Million Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Tidal Investments LLC lessened its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 178.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX traded down $1.16 on Thursday, reaching $225.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $245.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.51.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total transaction of $731,172.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $5,627,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,086,585.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total transaction of $731,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,823,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,312 shares of company stock valued at $24,712,822. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LHX

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.