Tidal Investments LLC Has $4.64 Million Position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 1,626.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,341 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $4,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 63.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,243,000 after purchasing an additional 41,840 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in monday.com by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,925,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in monday.com by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $840,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of monday.com in a research note on Monday, June 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of monday.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.53.

monday.com Price Performance

MNDY stock traded down $12.74 on Friday, reaching $204.34. 69,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 571.28, a PEG ratio of 45.96 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $231.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.58. monday.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $122.13 and a 12 month high of $251.48.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $216.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.33 million. monday.com had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

