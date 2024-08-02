Tidal Investments LLC Has $5.55 Million Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,276 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $5,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in The Cigna Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 867 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 335 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 17.2% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 225 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,988 shares of company stock worth $7,975,726. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $14.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $333.85. 933,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,550,396. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $335.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.55. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $253.95 and a 52 week high of $365.71. The company has a market cap of $94.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.52.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CI. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.20.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

