Tidal Investments LLC Increases Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 80.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSCI. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 70 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded up $9.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $549.83. The company had a trading volume of 132,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,250. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $497.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $524.36. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $439.95 and a 12 month high of $617.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.09. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.09% and a net margin of 43.86%. The firm had revenue of $707.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSCI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.21.

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

