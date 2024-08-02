Tidal Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 58.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,991 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in RTX by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in RTX by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 25,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in RTX by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.47.

RTX traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $116.57. The company had a trading volume of 683,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,354,851. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $118.30. The company has a market capitalization of $155.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.33 and a 200-day moving average of $99.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.82%.

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,773.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total value of $938,763.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,197,111.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,773.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 198,213 shares of company stock valued at $22,963,593. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

