Tidal Investments LLC Invests $3.74 Million in Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)

Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,737,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,736,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Organigram in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Organigram in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Organigram in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $825,000. AXS Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Organigram by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 483,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 100,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Organigram in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,737,000. 34.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Organigram alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Organigram in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised Organigram from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Organigram Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OGI traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.50. 146,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,443. Organigram Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $155.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.86.

Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Organigram had a negative return on equity of 40.19% and a negative net margin of 188.38%. The company had revenue of $27.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.27 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Organigram Holdings Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organigram Company Profile

(Free Report)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Organigram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organigram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.