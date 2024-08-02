Tidal Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM)

Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,059,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000.

Separately, Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.60 price objective (up previously from $1.25) on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE ASM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.98. 438,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,865. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94. The firm has a market cap of $132.02 million, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 2.00.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $12.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

