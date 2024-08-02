Tidal Investments LLC Purchases 1,667 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in PTC by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 186,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its position in shares of PTC by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 334,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,204,000 after purchasing an additional 51,884 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $462,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 875,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,377,000 after acquiring an additional 40,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,076,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC stock traded down $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $177.02. The company had a trading volume of 487,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,531. The firm has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.61 and a twelve month high of $194.24.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. PTC had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $603.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.53 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $717,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,137 shares in the company, valued at $8,632,408.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $217,506.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,573.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $717,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,137 shares in the company, valued at $8,632,408.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,951 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.18.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

