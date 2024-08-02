Tidal Investments LLC Raises Position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC owned 0.07% of International Seaways worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 173.4% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Stock Down 4.1 %

NYSE:INSW traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.21. 111,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,264. International Seaways, Inc. has a one year low of $40.11 and a one year high of $65.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.82. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of -0.06.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $274.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.12 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 49.88% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This is an increase from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INSW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of International Seaways from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of International Seaways from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Adewale Oshodi sold 6,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $385,516.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,591.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other International Seaways news, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $64,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,866.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Adewale Oshodi sold 6,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $385,516.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,591.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,879 shares of company stock valued at $4,287,153 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

