Tidal Investments LLC Raises Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,443 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,917,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,046,079,000 after buying an additional 119,236 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,624,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,188,348,000 after purchasing an additional 380,828 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,048,077,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,259,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,060,000 after purchasing an additional 11,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,474,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,407,000 after purchasing an additional 305,440 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.25.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of MMC traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $227.06. 94,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,678,134. The firm has a market cap of $111.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.58. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.02 and a 12-month high of $227.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total transaction of $1,254,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,159,670.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total transaction of $1,254,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,159,670.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $477,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,338 shares of company stock worth $2,187,012 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

