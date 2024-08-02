Tidal Investments LLC Raises Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 61.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Welltower by 338.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WELL traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.90. 351,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,663,684. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.38 and a fifty-two week high of $115.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.77 billion, a PE ratio of 138.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.85.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 301.23%.

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.32.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

