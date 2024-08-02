Tidal Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 52.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,479 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,404,574. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at $99,404,574. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

MNST traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,253,328. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $61.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MNST. Truist Financial downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

