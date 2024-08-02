Tidal Investments LLC Sells 5,532 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Tidal Investments LLC lessened its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,532 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.3% during the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 112,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,472,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 251,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,937,000 after purchasing an additional 13,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock traded down $4.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $182.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.74%.

In other news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $98,194.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,061,400.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,903 shares of company stock worth $1,466,406. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PNC. StockNews.com raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.09.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

