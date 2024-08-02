Tidal Investments LLC Sells 734 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Tidal Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pool by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 41,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 30,047.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 183,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,322,000 after purchasing an additional 183,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL stock traded down $16.17 on Friday, hitting $349.39. 57,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,854. The company has a 50 day moving average of $336.41 and a 200 day moving average of $368.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $293.51 and a 12 month high of $422.73.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.09. Pool had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.89 EPS. Pool’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on POOL. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $305.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Pool from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pool from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.22.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

