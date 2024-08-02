Tidal Investments LLC Sells 792 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Tidal Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 40.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 6,315.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SQM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.80 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of SQM traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,733. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.17. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $72.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 266.45 and a beta of 1.04.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $2.52. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 30.74%. On average, analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

(Free Report)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.