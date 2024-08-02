Tidal Investments LLC Sells 8,930 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Tidal Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,930 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $5,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 377,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 31,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 14,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $26.54. The stock had a trading volume of 12,875,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,357,645. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.16. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $29.83. The stock has a market cap of $59.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.10, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 2.71.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.96.

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $2,642,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 298,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,749,632.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $2,642,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 298,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,749,632.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $57,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,059.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,447,179 shares of company stock valued at $242,285,913 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

