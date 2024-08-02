Tilray Brands (TSE:TLRY) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TSE:TLRY – Get Free Report) rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.82 and last traded at C$2.73. Approximately 687,014 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,637,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.59.

Tilray Brands, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Cannabis Business, Distribution Business, Beverage Alcohol Business, and Wellness Business.

