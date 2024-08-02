Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Bought by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) by 193.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Tilray were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Tilray by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 16,294 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Tilray by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 204,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 15,449 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tilray by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,453 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Tilray by 2,141.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 80,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 76,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Tilray by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 165,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 62,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Tilray alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Tilray Stock Performance

Tilray stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90. Tilray Inc has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $3.40.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $229.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tilray Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.