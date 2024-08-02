Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $229.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.20 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Tilray Stock Performance

TLRY stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.02. 21,835,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,043,660. Tilray has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TLRY. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

