TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Receives C$41.81 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$42.19.

Several research firms have recently commented on X. Barclays lifted their price target on TMX Group from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$39.00 to C$43.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$44.00 price objective on TMX Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TMX Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get TMX Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TMX Group

Insider Activity at TMX Group

TMX Group Stock Performance

In other news, Director Peter Alexander Conroy sold 13,965 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.19, for a total transaction of C$505,347.27. In other TMX Group news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 146,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.96, for a total transaction of C$5,254,295.40. Also, Director Peter Alexander Conroy sold 13,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.19, for a total transaction of C$505,347.27. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSE:X opened at C$41.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. TMX Group has a 1 year low of C$28.32 and a 1 year high of C$42.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.30.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.01. TMX Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of C$345.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$338.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TMX Group will post 1.6098304 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TMX Group

(Get Free Report

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.