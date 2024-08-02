Toncoin (TON) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $22.65 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 2nd. In the last week, Toncoin has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $6.64 or 0.00010257 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a total market cap of $22.65 billion and approximately $255.69 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00008502 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,665.12 or 0.99964702 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000945 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00011490 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007093 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00064229 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Toncoin

TON is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,109,901,255 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,109,888,011.526949 with 2,517,007,630.7341685 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 6.61827305 USD and is down -0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 481 active market(s) with $264,201,440.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

