Toncoin Trading Up 2% This Week (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $6.73 or 0.00010335 BTC on exchanges. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion and $270.87 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00008681 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,125.23 or 0.99947167 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000976 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00011447 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007034 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00065222 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

TON is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,109,874,267 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,109,840,964.311684 with 2,516,967,935.8912005 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 6.68339617 USD and is down -0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 479 active market(s) with $221,001,986.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

