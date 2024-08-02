Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMLGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.80.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tourmaline Bio

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRML. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Tourmaline Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tourmaline Bio by 109.5% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tourmaline Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Tourmaline Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tourmaline Bio by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRML opened at $16.88 on Friday. Tourmaline Bio has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $48.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.60.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRMLGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.13. On average, research analysts expect that Tourmaline Bio will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tourmaline Bio

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

