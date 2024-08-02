Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.80.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.
Shares of NASDAQ TRML opened at $16.88 on Friday. Tourmaline Bio has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $48.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.60.
Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.13. On average, research analysts expect that Tourmaline Bio will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.
