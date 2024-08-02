TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of TowneBank from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TowneBank has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of TowneBank stock opened at $32.17 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.70. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $21.63 and a fifty-two week high of $33.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.90.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $174.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.20 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in TowneBank by 43,600.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in TowneBank by 2,973.3% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in TowneBank by 230.4% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TowneBank during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 55.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

