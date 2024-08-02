Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Increased to $394.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $385.00 to $394.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $321.14.

TT traded down $13.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $319.94. The company had a trading volume of 321,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,606. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.05. The stock has a market cap of $72.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies has a 52 week low of $184.02 and a 52 week high of $351.41.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 34.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,669,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trane Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

