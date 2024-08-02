Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Trane Technologies updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.800-10.800 EPS and its FY24 guidance to ~$10.80 EPS.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TT traded down $3.08 on Thursday, hitting $331.20. 536,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,593. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $332.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Trane Technologies has a 1-year low of $184.02 and a 1-year high of $351.41.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,669,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,532,240.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.50.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

