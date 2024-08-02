Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Trane Technologies updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.800-10.800 EPS and its FY24 guidance to ~$10.80 EPS.
Trane Technologies Stock Performance
NYSE TT traded down $3.08 on Thursday, hitting $331.20. 536,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,593. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $332.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Trane Technologies has a 1-year low of $184.02 and a 1-year high of $351.41.
Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.50.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TT
About Trane Technologies
Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Trane Technologies
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.