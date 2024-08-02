TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $114.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.84 million. TransMedics Group had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.7% on a year-over-year basis. TransMedics Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

TransMedics Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:TMDX traded up $9.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $151.51. 2,916,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,758. The company has a current ratio of 9.72, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -453.88 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.29. TransMedics Group has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $171.98.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stephens began coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $117.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.50.

Insider Activity at TransMedics Group

In other news, Director James R. Tobin sold 12,025 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total value of $1,503,726.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 193,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,152,907.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TransMedics Group news, Director James R. Tobin sold 12,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total value of $1,503,726.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 193,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,152,907.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $3,902,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,017,905.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,367 shares of company stock valued at $15,145,741 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TransMedics Group

(Get Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.