Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Travelzoo Stock Performance

Shares of TZOO opened at $10.19 on Monday. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $11.23. The firm has a market cap of $133.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average is $8.77.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 157.07% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Travelzoo

In related news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $134,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,142,371 shares in the company, valued at $39,647,680.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $881,825. Insiders own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Travelzoo

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelzoo by 73.7% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 20,019 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travelzoo in the second quarter valued at $101,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelzoo during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 535,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 47,352 shares in the last quarter. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

